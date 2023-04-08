Supporting your child through exams

One of the hardest things to do as a parent is to let go. There is a natural tendency to want to keep supporting your children, and helping them through life. Some parents take this to extremes, and may even try to do everything for their children.

Setting aside whether you think that is healthy for either child or parent, there is one area where you really cannot do it for them: exams.

At some point, your child will have to go into an exam room, and sit and do an exam for themselves. So what can you do to help them to prepare for this moment? This page provides some ideas.

It is important to remember that your child's performance in exams is not about you. It does not reflect on you in any way. If they choose not to work, that is their problem, not yours.

(Well, maybe it's yours too, but not in quite the same way).

One of our key jobs as parents is to help our children to develop their own intrinsic motivation. This means the capacity to want to do things because they are worth doing, and not because someone else is standing over them telling them that they must.

Standing over your child telling them to revise, and how to do it, does NOT help them to develop their own intrinsic motivation.

Here are some ways you can support kids during exams

1. Create a conducive study environment: Ensure that the study environment is free from distractions such as noise, TV or games, and social media.

2. Help them to set realistic study goals: Encourage your child to set achievable study goals that align with their ability and time.

3. Provide healthy food: Provide healthy meals that are rich in brain-boosting nutrients such as fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods.

4. Give positive feedback: Praise your child for their effort and progress, regardless of the outcome.

5. Encourage regular breaks: Encourage your child to take regular breaks during study periods to help them stay refreshed and focused.

6. Provide emotional support: Be there to listen and offer emotional support to your child, especially if they are feeling anxious or stressed about exams.

7. Don't pressure them: Avoid putting too much pressure on your child as this may increase their anxiety levels and negatively impact their performance.

8. Help them to relax: Encourage your child to engage in relaxing activities such as taking a walk, listening to music, or engaging in a hobby to help them unwind and reduce stress.

Remember, the most important thing you can do is to be there for your child and offer support and encouragement throughout the exam period.