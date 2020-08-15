Sustainable fashion, make it last!

The pandemic has changed our entire way of living, from our thinking to our eating and our dressing. This pandemic has made people take a step towards sustainable fashion and a step away from fast fashion.



Sustainable fashion is what many fashion stylists and bloggers are now electing over others. One amongst them is a city-based fashion and travel blogger Chandni Lalwani, someone who is not over the top with her dressing but creates content which is wearable and sustainable.

Sharing about the same, Chandni says, "I have started with the things available at home, and by not spending so much. So my content and concept is very easy.I think people can relate to my content because they are something very basic, and DIY videos. This pandemic has in some way taught us we don't need loads of clothes, but few pieces which we can style in endless ways."

Since she completed her internship from a sustainable brand 'Button Masala', she is now doing her part towards a better life and environment by taking tiny steps toward sustainability.

"I personally felt I had to deny so many offers and collaborations because it was outdoors. It's still not safe to be outside. Travel bloggers are the ones facing an issue right now, because we all know travelling won't be a part of our life for a good time. This pandemic has changed fashion in a way where people are supporting local businesses, sustainable fashion awareness has been raised and people are now trying to re-wear their clothes in so many ways, because they couldn't shop for a long time," adds Chandni.

Comfort fashion has become more practical fashion. YouTube and Instagram content, webinars have particularly made people aware and interested in the basics of fashion, if not more, like how to re-style clothes and diy fashion.

Social impact through blogs

She says, "At this very moment, I am someone who is making a small social impact, when I posted my DIY and internship work people loved the idea. And I have seen so many of them using those ideas, and it makes me so happy to see that. Everyone should try to invest in sustainable clothing, support small businesses."

Mask, a fashion statement

Face masks are now going to be a part of our life for a very long time. No matter where you go now you need to have a face mask along. There have been many brands with beautiful face masks. Whether they're printed or woven, denim or cotton, masks with a creative, handmade touch are trending. Many young women are opting for contrast styled masks.

DIY Non-Sewing face mask from T-shirt

Cut the bottom 7 to 8 inches off of a T-shirt (cutting horizontally), so that you have a strip of material. Lay the material out flat in front of you, and turn it 90 degrees so that what used to be the bottom hem of the shirt is facing left or right.

Fold it from the bottom to the middle, and from the top to the middle. Repeat this step a second time. Loop a rubber band or hair tie around each end (left and right), leaving a few inches of fabric, so each side looks like a candy wrapper.

Fold the excess material over the band, with each side meeting in the middle, adding another layer to the mask. Put a band over each ear, making sure the material fits snugly to your face. The pressure on your face should keep the material and rubber bands in place.











