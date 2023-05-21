Sweet and savoury honey recipes to satisfy your cravings

As we celebrate World Bee Day, it’s important to recognize the vital role bees play in our ecosystem. Beyond their pollination efforts, bees produce one of nature’s most exquisite gifts: honey.

The nature’s golden nectar, has been used for centuries as a natural sweetener and flavor enhancer. Its unique taste and versatility make it a must-have ingredhient in every kitchen. Whether you have a sweet tooth or a penchant for savory delights, honey can elevate your dishes to new heights. The golden liquid is not only a delicious natural sweetener, but is also versatile and boasts numerous health benefits.



Let’s indulge in some delightful sweet and savoury honey recipes that will not only satisfy your cravings but also showcase the versatility of this golden elixir.

Honey Green Tea Smoothie:





Ingredients:



♦ 1 cup brewed green tea, chilled

♦ 1/2 cup almond milk

♦ 1 tablespoon honey

♦ 1 frozen banana

♦ 1 cup spinach or kale

♦ Ice cubes (optional)

Method:

1. In a blender, combine brewed green tea, almond milk, honey, frozen banana, spinach or kale, and ice cubes (if desired)

2. Blend until smooth and creamy

3. Taste and adjust sweetness by adding more honey if desired

4. Pour into a glass, and savour as a tasty and healthy beverage.

Honey Slow-Baked Beans





Cook baked beans slowly since they retain their shape while becoming creamy and flavourful from the ingredients added to the cooking liquid.



Pressure-cooked kidney beans Ingredients:

♦ 2 tbsp olive oil

♦ 1 med onion, sliced

♦ 2 tbsp tomato paste

♦ 1 tsp mashed red chillies dipped in vinegar

♦ 4 c water

♦ 1/4 c dark,full-flavoured honey

♦ 1 1/2 tsp salt

Method:

1. Add water to a medium pot with beans.Boil for a moment, then turn down the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.Drain, then put aside.

2. Set the oven rack in the middle and preheat it to 325°F.

3. In a slow-cooking tandoor oven made of cast iron, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and simmer for about 4 minutes, or until softly browned. Garlic, tomato paste, and soaking red peppers are all stirred in. Stir in the saved beans, water, honey, and salt.Boil, then place in the oven while covered.

4. Bake for 3 to 4 hours, or until the beans are soft. Every hour, stir. If necessary, add hot water to keep the beans covered and soupy.

Honey French Toast:





Ingredients:



♦ 2 eggs well beaten

♦ 1/4 cup milk

♦ 1/4 cup cup honey

♦ 1/4 cup teaspoon salt

♦ 6-8 slices bread butter for frying

Method:

1. Combine eggs, milk, honey and salt.

2. Dip bread slices into honey mixture.

3. Melt butter in a large skillet.

4. Fry in butter over medium heat until golden brown, turning once.

Honey Chicken:





Ingredients:



♦ Chicken Boneless - 1/2Kg

♦ Salt - to taste

♦ Olive Oil - 3 Teasp

♦ Pepper Powder - 2 Teasp

♦ Crushed Fried Red Chilli Flakes - 2 Teasp

♦ Turmeric Powder - 1 Pinch

♦ Ginger Garlic Paste - 1 Sp

♦ Dabur Honey - 3Teasp

♦ Corn Flour - to dust chicken for Crispiness.

Method:

1. First Take a Bowl and Marinate the Boneless Chicken With all Our Ingredients and Keep it for few Mins (May be for 1/2 hour).

2. Then Dust Marinated chicken with Corn flour.

3. Fry this in Refined oil.

4. Serve Hot with Sauce or Mint Chutney.

5. Decorate this Simple Snack with Coriander Leaves and Carved Tomato and Spring Onions.

From the sweet and sticky glaze on pancakes to the rich and aromatic flavor in Paneer Chilli, honey has proven itself to be a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. Celebrate the remarkable honeybee and indulge in the culinary delights that honey has to offer. So, whether you have a sweet tooth or prefer something more savory, embrace the natural sweetness of honey and let it elevate your culinary creations to new heights. Treat yourself with these delicious honey recipes and satisfy your cravings with every delightful bite.