Take care not to fall sick during Monsoon

It's always a happy welcome towards monsoons as it helps us to escape from the heat and humidity of monsoon. Along with us even the microbes enjoy the season to the fullest. We will be enjoying the showers of monsoon where we can't deny its entirely harmless. Here are the few tips to face healthier monsoon

Sleep well and start the day with exercise

These days we have disrupted the biological clock with unusual bed timings. Get enough sleep which helps to boost your immunity to resist against infections. And commence the day with the brisk exercise. Exercise helps not only in reducing weight but also fortify your immune system against viruses and bacteria.

Hygiene is crucial

Wash your hands carefully before you eat something when you are away from home and after you come back home. Practicing good hand hygiene kills almost all microbes. The monsoon is perfect for moulds. With wet moisture come moulds. Since, there's seldom any sunlight to warm your clothes, getting them ironed is the next best thing.

Next target is musquitoes

One of the worst issues of monsoon is the breeding of mosquitos. Do Not store stagnant water. These stagnant water bodies become the breeding bed for mosquitoes. They are in turn become the carrier of diseases and spread it. So keep mosquitoes at bay. Keep home and its surrounding clean. Ensure the water is stored in closed containers.

Protect yourself against allergeis

Allergies are common in this season. And COVID which had taught us to wear masks applies here also. Whenever exposed to allergens try to wear mask so that you keep allergens not affecting you. Ensure to keep yourself at the distance from sick people.

Eat healthy

Try to increase vitamin c contents more in the diet to prepare your immune system to keep your body healthy against the monsoon bacteria and viruses. Eat sprouts, fresh green vegetables and oranges to have a Vitamin C rich diet. Probiotics are healthy microorganisms that support your health, they typically live in the gut and digestive system. Make a point to increase your intake of probiotic foods like curds, yoghurt, buttermilk and homemade pickles. These can make your gut health significantly more resilient, while also improving nutrient absorption. Avoid junks.

(The author is a CEO & Medical Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre)