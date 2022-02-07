Telugu Kala Samithi felicitates Padma Shri Padmaja Reddy

"Kuchipudi Exponent Dr Padmaja Reddy is an authentic personality who dedicated her life to dance for five decades," says LV Gangadhar Sastry, founder of Bhagavadgeetha Foundation.

The affectionate felicitation to Padmasri Dr Padmaja Reddy held at Hyderabad Zimkhana Club yesterday by Telugu Kala Samithi, Doha - Khatar. The Chief Guest LV Gangadhar Sastry told that sacrificing life to the Art field gives immense satisfaction.

It's really proud to telugu people that she served many students without goal by practicing, exploring and becoming world famous.

Dr Padmaja Reddy said, this is the result of hard work of five decades. She is dedicating this award to Natya guru late Padmasri Dr Sobhanayudu. Telugu Kala Samithi President Tataji Vusirikala presiding this function, Senior Journalists A Prabhu, Dr Mohammed Rafee, Daya Hospitals Director VRR.Padmaja, Gazal Singer Dr Swarupa Reddy, ATA Committee K Satyanarayana Reddy, G Ramachandra Reddy, Kathak Exponent Pandit Anjubabu participated.