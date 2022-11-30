The queen of Spontaneity

Sayani Mukherjee is an acclaimed Indian author writing in English. She has recently been catapulted into fame after releasing her latest book 'Ode to Meraki'. With several Literary awards to her credit, Sayani holds Emily Dickinson and German poet Rainer Maria Rilke in the highest esteem. Recently poetry collection 'Ode to Meraki' was the central highlight of the World Literary Conference. Talking about her literary journey with The Hans India, this magnificent author turns quite nostalgic and sheds light on the roughs and tumbles she had to negotiate while invoking the Muse deftly.



Interview excerpts:

1. Where do you get your ideas?

For me, the world is a storehouse of big or small ideas. Every day living with introspection, with experiences so far accumulated, contributes to my poetic outlet. I believe a poet has his/ her own eyes, and the world is simply the canvas to paint. Sometimes spontaneous, sometimes with innate wisdom, they are sparks of wisdom and inner beauty to me.

2. What is your writing process like?

A poetic craft is like building a house, the strength of which lies on the strength of its foundation. In a reflective, I wait for the most appropriate words to come to me and allow idea to flow through me with utmost spontaneity. With added years and intensified maturity more finesse and precision goes into the structure of my writing. Spontaneous writing is a great way to showcase the inner conflicts that a writer goes through. If it comes naturally, I will seed and beautify it.

3. Tell me about your literary journey.

Yes, definitely it is for the love of reading I started writing. I started experimenting with words. Playing with words became quite an intriguing subject to me. As a child born in a family of academicians, books from an earlier age preoccupied my time. So I started reading books by various authors. Still, Emily Dickinson and the German-born poet Rainrer Maria Rilke hold me in great sway. But the curiosity about reading and the intense satisfaction that comes with it helpless me cultivate my literary taste. I think literature is not so different from life. Writing for me is being vulnerable with myself, which needs a lot of inner courage. As I said earlier, with experience, wisdom comes and with it comes clarity. So clarity of thought is an essential thing for me. Social media helped me to reach and connect with more people of diverse literary tastes. It gave me a firm ground to exhibit my latent academic prowess. Without the support of my family and close friends I would never have reached here.

4. Tell me about your latest book 'Ode to Meraki'?

I started writing 'Ode to Meraki' in 2019. The poems were penned down over two years. They open up the crevices of inwardness. Life itself is a long dream where consciousness lays bare the different recesses of this phenomenon. I read the world, and it bares its bones and marrows, and my poetic net catches it in plenty. My latest book is Ode to my creative outlet. "Writings of grief, lost innocence, philosophy of mundane and the higher or musing on art and beauty feed me, and I encapsulated these emotions over the poetic carpet of words incessantly." The Greek term Meraki means doing anything with the utmost soul. I bared my subjective aura to each poem. They are highly personal, smudged with my philosophical lense, and added worldly wisdom and poetic imagery.

5. What advice do you have for buddies writers?

First and foremost, you need to have a predilection and a flair for writing. I advise them to read wholeheartedly and not just float on the surface of books. They should read anything that comes near them. Read the world with open eyes with your own individual discernment. Read great authors of literature and befriend classics. Poring on classics definitely perfected my art. Gather each days learning with your own beliefs. If you think you have found your ground and you uncovered it. You can write anything. As for Poetry, craftsmanship is necessary. It will come with years of toil, organic and structural. Writing is an organic procedure. I advise them to make writing a part of themselves.

6. What are the common traps of aspiring writers?

I never felt that writing was a trap for me. Instead, it is a liberating process for the growth of my being. But yes, if writing becomes a trend, it is a matter of anxiety. I have seen young writers try to imitate others or become complacent after a period of winning acclaim. That will act as a block in the entire process. After a time, writing then becomes a mundane chore. Writing is an individual rebel setting the path against the grain of crowds. A writer writes for his lifetime. Yes, you can be influenced by the world and the entire community of authors, but in the end, it's your individuality that grounds it.

8. Do you try to be original or to deliver to the readers what they want?

I think writers are not permitted to deliver anything other than their own life experiences. Originality is the landmark of literature. It would be shocking, sometimes soothing, but it should never abandon its beauty and delight.

9. Do you want each book to stand on its own or are you trying to build a body of work with connections between each book?

Both are justified. My first book of poems showcased a reflection of that time period in terms of my poetic ability and experience. I am already working on my next book. Each one is a mirror of each day and a mirror to each other. They are highly independent on their ground. But yes, somehow, they are connected with a string of my life's journey.

10. What does literary success look like to you?

Definitely, through my writings, I have got global reach. Still, I aspire to position my poetic craft on a bigger platform. Writings should come out of the closet. Numerous good writers need to catch up. I will tell them to show the world their gifts, make a writing group, discuss literature, form a literary magazine, and trail a new blaze with courage. Make writing an honourable sport and a precious jewel, and never cease to write. Here I am aptly reminded of Robert Frost, who say, " The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep."