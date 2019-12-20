This winter, deep dive into timeless home decor

Hearing the winter chimes ringing? That's where the warm, cozy, and sparkly winter home decor trends come into play!

The key to timeless decor for this winter season is- to use a bit of shine, natural elements and soothing colours.

Whether you're just looking for inspiration or you want to recreate the new look, WoodenStreet shares some tips:

Cozy transitions

From harsh winter winds, turn your bedroom into a comfy refuge with fluffy cushion covers. This can do a quick style update and prepare you for the frosty days.

Treat your feet

In winters, the rugs and carpets are a sure-shot way to keep your toes toasty and decor pretty. You can always rely on rugs, for airing splash of colors with warmth in your living area.

Light up in style

A dark room embraces dullness. So, instead of letting your dim room get you down, brighten it up with hanging lights that celebrate the winter vibes.

Mirror magic

One simple way to add some sparkle to your abode is including mirror frames. Not only will it cast light throughout the room, but it will also serve as a beautiful winter wall decor item, you've been missing.

Colour the walls happy

Tap down the winter blues by infusing your walls with engaging pop colours. A wall mural with an eye-catchy pattern will do the trick; and will ensure your home doesn't look bare and cold like the space outside your windows.

Incorporate winter decor ideas as the temperature outside is dropping, so bring some warmness back into your humble abode.