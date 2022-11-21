Trendsetting lehengas which make you stand out at an event

Weddings these days are all about the aesthetic and stunning outfits. A bridal lehenga has a specific and important spot in our souls, similar to a wedding! No matter what the occasion is, the lehenga is the perfect example of an Indian dress that women these days love to wear. With different silhouettes, cutworks, draping styles, the lehenga never fails to give the wearer a dazzling and gorgeous appearance!



Jacket with farshi lehenga



This effortless classic with delicate zardozi and cutwork details with minimal sequin embroidery can be worn all year around. A brocade lining lehenga encrusted with pearls, sequins and zardozi handwork. Paired with a scalloped dupatta and a farshi lehenga completes the elegant look.

Kurtani with lehenga



Admist all the other trends, introducing our wedding edit in a kurtani handcrafted with intricate thread, zardozi, pearl work paired with an elegant lehenga and a perfect dupatta.

Embroidered lehenga with jacket

For perfect nikah and engagement look- precision in design and dream, our hand embroidered lehenga set with the scallop detailed dupatta and multicolour embellished jacket reflex the timelessness of every era and age.

Khadadupatta with brocade gharara



The statement piece of the khada dupatta features the signature dramatic drapes adorned with a gold border handcrafted with zardozi, sequin, crystal and pearls. It is paired with kameez, brocade gharara and embellished ghunghat.

Khada dupatta saree with chudidaar pant



Dramatically draped, this khada dupatta saree is adorned with hand embroidered intricate motifs which is paired with a kurti and chudidaar pants. The whole ensemble is embellished in zardozi, sequins, crystals and pearls, giving a whole rich & luxurious look on your wedding day!

Zari work lehenga

The Mughal period was all about zari work and keeps on holding a novel spot in the design world! The fact that it could be styled for any event, it is the best choice when it comes to wedding functions. Our brand brings you the perfect style embellished with zardosi to go with on your big day!

Full flared lehenga choli



This sort of lehenga design, additionally alluded to as the round lehenga, is among the most seasoned and is as yet pervasive in the Indian design business. One of the most conventional feminine outfits is crafted to give a stellar appearance to the wearer. While the choices are infinite, a Lehenga with a humongous flare is the favorite pick of the millennial bride.

Gharara cut lehenga

A typical attire of the Muslim women of the region of the northern belt, especially the ones belonging to the Nawab's and Taluqedar's families. The attire has evolved a lot in recent years. The Gharara proves to be the apt choice when women in families think of a beautiful, traditional, and elegant dress for weddings/functions etc. The classifications of stunning lehengas have additionally evolved, and the Gharara cut lehenga is one of them.

Lehenga with front slit jacket



The Indian-style business is consistently evolving. For a perfect engagement and reception evening, Aaliya deeba's statement lehenga paired with a coloured jacket which is delicately embroidered, making it a striking look. This is also paired with a net scalloped dupatta with gorgeous floral work.