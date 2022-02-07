What makes a good parent?

A good parent is someone who strives to make decisions in the best interest of the child. What makes the parent's action and intent define a great parent.

A good father does not have to be perfect. Nobody is perfect. No child is perfect either keeping this in mind is essential when setting our expectations.

Successful parenting is not about achieving perfection. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't work towards that goal. We are setting high standards for ourselves first and our children second. We serve as role models for them.

Here are some tips on being a better parent, learning good parenting skills, and avoiding bad parenting.

Be a good role model



The human being is a unique species because we can learn by imitation. We are programmed to copy others to understand them and incorporate them into our own. Children, in particular, watch everything their parents do very carefully.

So, be the person you want your child to be: respect your child, show positive behavior and attitude, empathize with your child's emotions, and your child will do the same.

Love them and show them through action



There is no such thing as loving your child too much. Loving them cannot spoil them. Only what you choose to do (or give) in the name of love can do it, things like a material indulgence, indulgence, low expectations, and overprotection. When these things happen instead of true love, that's when you'll have a spoiled child.

Loving your child can be as simple as giving him hugs, spending time with him, and listening seriously to his problems every day.

Showing these acts of love can trigger the release of feel-good hormones, like oxytocin. These neurochemicals can give us a deep sense of calm, emotional warmth, and contentment, from which the child will develop resilience, not to mention a closer relationship with you.

Be a safe haven for your child



Let your child know that you will always be there for him by being receptive to his signals and sensitive to his needs. Support and accept your child as an individual. Be a warm and safe haven for your child to explore.

Children raised by parents who are always responsive tend to have better emotional regulation development, social skill development, and mental health outcomes.

Please talk with your child and help their brains integrate



Most of us already know the importance of communication. Talk to your child and also listen carefully. By keeping an open line of communication, you will have a better relationship with your child, and your child will come to you when there is a problem.

But there is another reason for communication: it helps your child integrate different parts of his brain.

Ask your child to describe what happened and how it felt to develop attuned communication. You don't have to give solutions. It is unnecessary to have all the answers to be a good parent. Hearing them talk and asking clarifying questions will help them make sense of their experiences and integrate memories.