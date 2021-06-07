Will eyelashes grow back?

Like the hair on the rest of your body, your eyelashes can also fall out. Thankfully, they also grow back. It takes a couple of months for lashes to grow back under normal circumstances. However, your lashes don't typically all fall out at once, so you won't notice that they're in the process of growing back. Sometimes, lashes can fall out due to an underlying condition. If there's a medical issue causing your lashes to fall out, they may take longer to grow back. Sometimes, they won't grow back at all.



Causes of eyelash loss: Lashes fall out for a variety of reasons. Your eyelashes fall out naturally, of course like your hair but there are other causes for eyelash loss.

Irritation: Allergies to cosmetics and other beauty products can cause irritation that leads to eyelash loss. Don't use products if they cause irritation around the eyes. Stop using them immediately. Infections can also cause irritation and eyelash loss.

Mental illness: Trichotillomania is a psychological condition that causes a person to remove their eyelashes in response to stress.