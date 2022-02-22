With 'Shamshera' set to release, Vaani Kapoor talks about her year ahead

A Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to be seen again in the big ticket action spectacle 'Shamshera', is hoping that 2022 is her best year in Hindi cinema.



She says: "I'm hoping that it's my best year in cinema. I'm still getting love from 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', a film that will always be supremely special for me. It is hugely gratifying for any artist to be validated with a lot of positivity for the work that you do and it happened to me and I couldn't be happier.

"I wish to get the same love from people for what I have done in 'Shamshera'." About her performance in the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani says: "I have put myself out there in a big way and you will know what I mean when you see the film. It's been a fulfilling experience to push myself so much for a movie.

"So, here's hoping that after 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', 'Shamshera' too will be a film that people see and say that I can be trusted to do anything on screen, that I would never back down from being part of a novel vision and that I would always try to reinvent myself into doing something new." 'Shamshera' is all set to release on July 22. She has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani is hoping that this year turns out to be the best year of her career. 'Shamshera' is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.