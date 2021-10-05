World teacher's Day

Teachers' Day aims to raise awareness of the importance of the role played by teachers all over the world. They dedicate their lives, often for a very low salary, to making an impact on the way children learn and grow and turn into adults.

The responsibility for educating future generations is not a light one by any means, so show some for these dedicated and important people not just on Teachers' Day, but throughout the whole year! Different types of days have been created in honor of teachers all over the world. The idea became popular back in the 19th century when various local educators were honored. They may have happened on various dates but they have one thing in common:

the celebration and appreciation of teachers. Putting all of this together, UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) proclaimed that the first World Teachers' Day would be celebrated on October 5, 1994. Various ceremonies and honors are given for teachers of the world who have surpassed expectations for the profession. Many countries hold competitions where special educators can be nominated to win the important title of teacher of the year. World Teachers' Day is now celebrated in more than 100 countries.

