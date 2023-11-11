Live
- Revanth Reddy should mind his language: Talasani Srinivas Yadav
- National Sundae Day
- Child Marriage in South Asian Countries
- Uppal BRS incharge Sridhar Reddy meets Booth committee members
- Last minute festive cleaning tips
- Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
- Diwali 2023: A look at popular Hindi cinema scenes depicting festival of lights
- Hindi film songs that celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali
- 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 11-11-2023
Just In
BJP candidate Ganesh campaigns door-to-door campaign in Secunderabad cantonment
Highlights
As part of the election campaign, Ganesh, the BJP candidate participated in the door-to-door campaign in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency, 3rd Ward, Sikh Village Housing Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Sriram Nagar Colony, Mud Fort.
As part of the election campaign, Ganesh, the BJP candidate participated in the door-to-door campaign in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency, 3rd Ward, Sikh Village Housing Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Sriram Nagar Colony, Mud Fort.
He said Development of Secunderabad Cantonment is possible only with BJP. On this occasion, the people of the colony were asked to vote for lotus flower symbol and give a huge majority.
BJP leaders, women and activists participated in this program in large numbers
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS