BJP candidate Ganesh campaigns door-to-door campaign in Secunderabad cantonment

BJP candidate Ganesh campaigns door-to-door campaign in Secunderabad cantonment
As part of the election campaign, Ganesh, the BJP candidate participated in the door-to-door campaign in Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency, 3rd Ward, Sikh Village Housing Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Sriram Nagar Colony, Mud Fort.

He said Development of Secunderabad Cantonment is possible only with BJP. On this occasion, the people of the colony were asked to vote for lotus flower symbol and give a huge majority.

BJP leaders, women and activists participated in this program in large numbers

