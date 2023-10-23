Cong would sink State, fumes Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday cautioned people that the situation of Karnataka would be repeated in Telangana if the Congress party is believed and the State would sink if they mistakenly trust the grand old party.

Addressing a press conference along with government Whip B Suman, party leader Rajaram Yadav here, Jagadish Reddy said that the Congress government in Karnataka was unable to provide at least five hours of electricity. “If you believe the Congress Manifesto and vote like the people in Karnataka, the people would face a similar situation here. There are power cuts in all major cities including Bangalore. Farmers are committing suicides there due to power cuts,” said Jagadish Reddy,

He said that the farmers in Karnataka were not only afraid of the snakes but also suffering from the crocodiles hence they were bringing crocodiles to the sub-stations to protest. The Congress leaders who could not provide at least five hours of power were enacting dramas here giving statements of doing spectacle, the Minister alleged, and asked farmers to compare the situation of their counterparts in Karnataka. Not only in Karnataka but in all the Congress-ruled States, the situation of electricity was not good. There was no change in the situation even in BJP-ruled states, he said.

The BRS leader said that CM had ensured that there was no power problem for the farmers even though there was a demand for electricity in September beyond the estimates.

The Minister leader said that Congress leader K Jana Reddy promised to campaign for the BRS if the government provides a 24-hour power supply, but he failed to keep his promise. Jana Reddy was spreading lies about the power supply.

“Jana Reddy’s lies are increasing with age. First, the Congress leaders should answer the farmers of Karnataka and talk about the manifesto here,” said Reddy. He also said that the BJP had no suitable candidates in the elections.