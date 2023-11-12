Kota Neelima slams BRS for lack of development

Hyderabad: Congress party MLA Candidate from Sanath Nagar constituency Dr Kota Neelima said that measures will be taken to ensure that every eligible person gets the government schemes.

A door-to-door campaign was conducted on Saturday at IDH Colony of Bansilal Peta Division. On this occasion, Kota Neelima said,” BRS government is not providing at least pensions to the deserving ones.” She criticised that the Dalits of Bansilal Peta are still struggling due to lack of civic amenities.

She expressed concern that the government has completely neglected the slums for the past nine years. Internal roads are still a major problem and drainage has become a perennial problem. She assured that the solution to all the problems will be found with the victory of the Congress party. Bansilal Pate Division Congress president Chiranjeevi, leaders Ramesh, Nashreen and others participated in the programme.