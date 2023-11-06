Live
Owaisi family hits the campaign trail
The Owaisi brothers, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, party floor leader and Chandrayangutta candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi embarked on a spirited door-to-door campaign in the various constituencies.
Two days after the AIMIM announcement about the party's poll candidates, the brothers started the door-to-door campaign on Sunday. During the campaign with Nampally candidate Mohammed Majid Hussain, Asaduddin Owaisi at Mallepally had an idli at a stall with his supporters. Owaisi also held a door-to-door campaign in Habeeb Nagar along with Karwan Assembly candidate and sitting MLA Kausar Moinuddin. In evening, he along with Yakutpura candidate Jaffer Hussain Meraj organised campaigning in various areas in the segment.
In the Chandrayangutta segment, Akbar was seen with his son Nooruddin Owaisi walking behind him during a campaign. It was the first time that the Owaisi family was on the ground for poll campaigns.
Earlier on Saturday, both brothers organised a road show. In Nampally, Asad took a grand rally with the candidates Majid Hussain and Akbaruddin in his stronghold Chandrayangutta.