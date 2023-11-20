Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in bearers line

Live
Just In
Highlights
Secunderabad cantonment constituency MLA candidate VENELA conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Bearers line, double bedroom,...
Secunderabad cantonment constituency MLA candidate VENELA conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Bearers line, double bedroom, gandhinagar, Sriramnagar, church galli mud fort, mahankali temple and vahan nagar in monday,
