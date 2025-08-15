Garena Free Fire Max Codes for August 15, 2025: Get Free Rewards

Each code is 12 characters long, made up of letters and numbers, and can only be used once per account. Since they expire quickly, it’s best to claim them as soon as possible.Free Fire Max codes for August 15, 2025:

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F4Z8X2C9V1B5N3M7

F7H2J5Q9W3E1R6T4

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

F1S6D4F8G2H9J5K3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

How to claim Free Fire Max rewards (15 August 2025):

1. Sign in with your linked game account (Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter).

2. Type the 12-character redeem code into the text box.

3.Confirm by clicking ‘OK’.

4.Your Free Fire daily rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Free Fire Max gives you a chance to get cool items for free. Just use the codes fast before they expire or run out. Keep an eye out for new codes every day in August 2025 to grab even more rewards.