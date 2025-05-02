‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Delayed Until May 2026, Extending Gaming’s Longest Wait

The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI has officially been delayed to May 26, 2026, Take-Two Interactive announced on Friday, extending the wait for what is widely regarded as the most eagerly awaited title in modern gaming.

Originally slated for a Fall 2025 launch, the delay sent Take-Two’s shares down by 8% in early trading as investors reacted to the shift in timeline. Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA VI is the crown jewel of Take-Two’s portfolio, and Wall Street has long factored the blockbuster into revenue forecasts for fiscal 2026.

“This decision supports Rockstar Games in taking the additional time needed to realize their creative vision,” said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. “We remain confident that Grand Theft Auto VI will set a new benchmark for interactive entertainment.”

The delay pushes GTA VI beyond Take-Two’s 2026 fiscal year and into fiscal 2027, likely reshaping booking expectations for the company. Still, Take-Two reiterated its forecast for record net bookings in both FY 2026 and FY 2027.

A Decade in the Making

Fans have been waiting more than a decade for the next chapter in the franchise. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has sold over 200 million copies and remains one of the best-selling video games of all time.

The first official trailer for GTA VI premiered in December 2023, revealing a return to the Miami-inspired Vice City and the introduction of Lucia, the series’ first female lead character. The game appears to follow a modern-day Bonnie-and-Clyde-style narrative, and the teaser attracted over 100 million views in its first 24 hours.

Broader Industry Impact

The delay is expected to ripple across the gaming industry. GTA VI was projected to be a major driver of growth amid rising console prices and consumer spending slowdowns, driven in part by ongoing U.S. tariffs.

Despite the setback, Take-Two has a strong slate for the coming year, including Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, which are both expected to be major releases.

“Take-Two's reiteration of record-level net bookings for both fiscal years should help ease investor concerns about the delay’s financial impact,” said Wyatt Swanson, an analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Delays have become increasingly common in the gaming industry as studios prioritize quality and polish amid ballooning development budgets and heightened player expectations.