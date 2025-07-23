Looking for Smoothest GTA 6 Experience? PS5 Pro May Be the Only Way

Live
GTA 6 may run at 60 FPS only on PlayStation 5 Pro, according to leaks that have surfaced. While the standard PS5 as well as Xbox Series X are expected to keep 30 FPS when it launches
The waiting in anticipation of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) isn't over, with its anticipated release still one year away. But, recent revelations regarding the game's performance have created excitement among the fans. Following the release of Trailer 2 revealed details about the characters Jason and Lucia --GTA's first female protagonist, more technical details are emerging that could greatly influence your decision-making regarding a console purchase.
GTA 6 will operate at 60 FPS
Although previous GTA 6 60 FPS for consoles have launched at 30 frames per second The latest report suggests GTA 6 might break the trend, but exclusively on PlayStation 5 Pro GTA 6. According to leaker Detective Seeds on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games is actively working with Sony to improve GTA 6 for the GTA 6 PS5 Pro which could allow 60 frames-per-second gaming on the new console.
It will be the first time that a GTA title gives console gamers an experience that is comparable to high-end gaming PCs when it launches. GTA 6 gameplay PS5 Pro could offer multiple options for GTA 6 next-gen graphics, similar to what Xbox used to do when it launched Forza Horizon 5.
Why not the PS5 or Xbox Series X?
Surprisingly, the basic PS5 as well as Xbox Series X may not provide 60 frames per second at the time of the time of launch. Although no official confirmation has been provided by Rockstar or Sony however, this change suggests that Sony intends to give players the reason for them to increase the GTA 6 performance, expected to launch prior to the release date of GTA 6.
GTA Six Themed PS5 Pro console incoming?
There's also speculation of an exclusive GTA 6 frame rate, given the close relationship with Sony with the Rockstar Games GTA 6 update. While it's not confirmed, it wouldn't have been the only time that a manufacturer of consoles comes out with a themed version of their flagship model to promote an important game.