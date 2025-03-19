Live
10th Class Annual Exams Begin Tomorrow: Special Arrangements & Guidelines
Highlights
The 10th class annual exams in Telangana begin tomorrow, March 21. Learn about the exam schedule, special arrangements like 24-page booklets, QR codes on question papers, and CCTV surveillance.
The 10th class annual examinations will begin tomorrow, March 21, and will continue until April 4. Students who arrive up to five minutes late will be allowed to attend the exam. The exams will begin at 9:30 AM, and students arriving until 9:35 AM will be allowed to attend.
Students arriving after 9:35 AM will not be permitted, as stated by the Director of Government Examinations, Krishna Rao.
Special Arrangements:
- This time, students will be given a 24-page booklet. They are required to write their answers only on the pages of this booklet.
- To prevent paper leaks, QR codes will be printed on the question papers for the first time.
- A unique number will also be printed on each question paper. This number will be found on every page of the question paper.
- For Science papers, Physics and Biology exams will be conducted on separate days. These two exams will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.
- For the Mathematics exam, a separate graph paper will be provided.
- CCTV surveillance will be in place in all exam halls. The question papers will be opened under CCTV monitoring.
Hall Tickets:
- Hall tickets have already been released, and students can download them from the website.
