Academy of Fashion and Art Extend Deadline for Entrance Exam for BDes, MDes

Academy of Fashion and Art is inviting online and offline applications for admission for NID for the session 2024 for the BDes (Bachelor of Design) and MDes (Master of Design) Program. All students appearing for class 12 and who are in class 12 are eligible to apply for BDes. The maximum age of the candidate should be less than 24 years as of 1st August 2023 of the year of Admission, and for NIFT MDes candidates must possess:

§ Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3-year duration in any specialization,

§ Full-time diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture, after 12th standard or equivalent

§ Bachelor's degree of minimum 4-year duration in any specialization, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard

AFA delivers programs that provide students with coaching for Design Entrance Exams across India.

Bachelor of Design (BDes) admission is given on the basis of Design Aptitude Test (DAT) scores. It is a two-tier exam - 1) The candidate first appears in the DAT Prelims and 2) The score of the DAT Prelims is used to shortlist candidates for the DAT Mains. Through DAT 2024, the candidates can get admission to the BDes and MDes courses. The score will be considered by NID Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

The academy offers various courses which include Weekday/Weekend – Online/Offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Courses, 10 Days Express Courses, AFA Special Courses, Test Series, Design Aptitude tests, General Aptitude Tests, Situation Test/Studio Tests, Group Discussion, Interview, Portfolio Preparation.

Last Date to Apply: 31st December