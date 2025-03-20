AI will complement education, not replace it: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai : Maharashtra Minister of Information Technology Ashish Shelar on Thursday told the state council that under India's current National Education Policy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not an alternative to education but a complementary tool and the government is formulating Maharashtra's AI policy with this perspective in mind.

The state’s AI policy is currently under development, and this aspect is being carefully considered.

He said that AI has become an integral part of human life, and its global influence is set to expand significantly in the future. Several schools in Maharashtra have already incorporated AI-based education methods to keep up with this rapid evolution.

However, concerns about potential risks in the education system were raised by BJP legislator Shrikant Bharatiya under Legislative Council Rule 97. Legislators Anil Parab, Amit Gorakhe, Amol Mitkari and Shashikant Shinde also spoke during the debate.

Responding to these concerns, Shelar highlighted that AI is advancing rapidly worldwide, creating new opportunities in employment, industry and technology.

To ensure that India does not lag behind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already initiated the development of a national AI policy. In alignment with this vision, Maharashtra is pioneering its own AI policy, making it the first state in the country to do so. A committee of experts has been formed to draft this policy, and discussions are underway.

Among the key focus areas of the policy are the impact of AI on education and cybersecurity concerns.

Shelar assured that the AI policy being developed will support and enhance the Indian education system, not disrupt it.

He further addressed apprehensions regarding job displacement due to new technologies, emphasising that whenever technological advancements emerge, fears about job security and associated risks arise.

Recognising these challenges, Maharashtra is proactively crafting an AI policy that considers both its potential and risks to ensure a balanced and forward-thinking approach.

This landmark policy will set a precedent, ensuring that Maharashtra stays ahead in technological innovation while safeguarding education, employment and cybersecurity, he added.