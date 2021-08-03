All measures in place for EAMCET-2021 in TS, AP

Hyderabad: The Telangana State EAMCET-2021 convener Dr A Govardhan on Monday said that the Engineering Stream (E) exam would be conducted in six sessions, daily forenoon and afternoon, from August 4 to 6. Similarly, Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream exam would be held in three sessions, every day, forenoon and afternoon, on August 9 and 10.

The forenoon (FN) session will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon (AN) session will be from 3 - 6 pm. A total of 2,51,606 (engineering-164,962 and AM-86,644) candidates have registered for the entrance test in 105 centres. There are 82 centres in Telangana and 23 centres in Andhra Pradesh. Monday midnight is the last date for downloading the hall- tickets by the candidates.

Govardhan advised the candidates to go through the instructions given in the hall-ticket carefully. The attestation on filled in online application form by a gazetted officer/principal of the college, where the candidate last studied, is not required.

Besides, he asked the candidates to visit the test centre at least a day before. He advised them to reach the centre two hours before the test. Like earlier, the candidates are not allowed into the centre if they are late even by a minute.

That apart, the candidates are asked to take necessary precautions for protection from Covid-19, like sanitisation of hands, wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance while travelling and at the test centre. Further, the candidates are prohibited from carrying electronic gadgets like mobile phones, calculators, watches. The parents/guardians (if any), accompanying the candidates are requested to stay away from the centre to avoid gathering/crowd, from the commencement of the exam till it is over.

The candidates are also advised to visit the TS EAMCET-2021 website at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in to know regular updates regarding the test.