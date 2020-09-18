All set to conduct village secretariat examinations 

Special officers and route officers were appointed to monitor the exams conducting process

Tirupati: All set to conduct village secretariat jobs screening examinations by the Chittoor District Administration. It may be noted that these exams will be held from September 20 to 26. The first day of the examination on September 20th total of 62826 candidates will appear for village secretariat examinations in 15 towns in the district. From September 21st to till the end of the day on 26 around 37,000 candidates are going to write the examinations in Tirupati city only. As far as conducting examinations in Tirupati city is concerned, Collector N Bharath Guptha entrusted to Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner PS Girisha IAS.

Following the collector's orders, municipal corporation officials have made all the required arrangements for conducting village secretariat examinations without any mistake. The Commissioner has appointed special officers and route officers to execute and monitor the examinations process. Total 37 examination centres were set up in all the private schools and colleges in the city. Officials announced that cell phones will be not allowed into the examination centres, hence candidates should not carry cell phones during the examination time.

Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to inspect the allotted examination centre before the one day and take the required measures on examination arrangements in that centre. Proper ventilation and water and toilet facilities are must to provide at centres for the convenience of candidates, he insisted. And Commissioner told The Hans India, MCT is providing each wireless set to each officer to communicate the issues if any will be raised during the examination time. And also officials are going to deploy one videographer at every examination centre to record the entire examination episode.

Following the COVID-19 precautions, officials made seating arrangement in all the centres to sit each candidate on each bench. And instructions were given to sanitary health workers to maintain proper sanitation during the examination conducting days. In this regard APSRTC came forward to operate 621 buses for the transport convenience of the aspirants. Buses will run from Tirupati, Puttur, Srikalahasti, Pileru, Madanapalle, Plamaneru, Kuppam for carrying the students to examination centres.