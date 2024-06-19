Live
Ancient India wasn't just economic, cultural leader in world but also of science, tech: Ola founder
Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday expressed his joy over the inauguration of the new campus of Nalanda University by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar's Rajgir, saying that ancient India was not just the "economic and cultural leader of the world, but also of science, technology and knowledge".
He thanked PM Modi for inaugurating the campus envisioning the future of the country's global thought leadership.
"Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for inaugurating the new Nalanda University campus and envisioning a future of India's global thought leadership," Aggarwal wrote on X.
"I had the opportunity to visit the new Nalanda University and the ancient ruins last year," he added.
The foundation stone of Nalanda University was laid in 2016. It has 24 large buildings constructed for Rs 1,749 crore.
The new campus comprises two academic blocks with a total of 40 classrooms, providing seating for approximately 1,900 students.
It also includes two auditoriums, each with a capacity of 300 seats, and a student hostel that can accommodate about 550 students.
Additionally, the campus offers various other facilities, including an international centre, an amphitheatre with a capacity of up to 2,000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex.