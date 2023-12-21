Live
- Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad
- Excise policy case: Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Dec 22
- Nepalese girl forced into child labour rescued by NGOs, Haryana Police
- CWC resolution condemns suspension of 143 MPs; says democracy 'under assault'
- Mumbai NCB busts India-Australia drug ring, seizes large cache of narcotics
- Study decodes link between waist circumference & infertility in women
- Five robbers loot jewellery shop in Bihar's Begusarai, shoot employee
- Signia Marks a New Era with the Inauguration of its 350th Best Sound Center in Partnership with Hear Sens Hearing Clinic in Hyderabad
- Meghalaya has surpassed national average in Jal Jeevan Mission: Conrad Sangma
- Odisha minor girl gang-rape case: Rights body asks authorities to pay Rs 5L interim compensation
Just In
Animal Handling workshop concludes
Highlights
A two-day workshop on 'Essentials of Small Animal Handling,' hosted by GITAM School of Pharmacy, Hyderabad concluded on Thursday.
Hyderabad: A two-day workshop on 'Essentials of Small Animal Handling,' hosted by GITAM School of Pharmacy, Hyderabad concluded on Thursday. The workshop drew the participation of over 450 pharmacy students from institutions across India.
The participants engaged in hands-on sessions, gaining insights into the nuances of animal handling within the context of pharmaceutical studies.
The organizers express gratitude to all the participants, faculty members, and collaborating institutions for their active involvement and contribution to the workshop.
