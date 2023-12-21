  • Menu
Animal Handling workshop concludes

A two-day workshop on 'Essentials of Small Animal Handling,' hosted by GITAM School of Pharmacy, Hyderabad concluded on Thursday.

Hyderabad: A two-day workshop on 'Essentials of Small Animal Handling,' hosted by GITAM School of Pharmacy, Hyderabad concluded on Thursday. The workshop drew the participation of over 450 pharmacy students from institutions across India.

The participants engaged in hands-on sessions, gaining insights into the nuances of animal handling within the context of pharmaceutical studies.

The organizers express gratitude to all the participants, faculty members, and collaborating institutions for their active involvement and contribution to the workshop.

