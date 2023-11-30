Live
- Treat those who come in old-dirty clothes humanely and provide health care: CM Siddaramaiah
- Heavy metals in drinking water: A danger nobody is talking about
- Additional 188 Indira Canteens to come up: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Delhi Police raid 70 cigarette shops operating near schools
- BJP seek EC intervention over police facilitating ruling party candidates
- ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ to be implemented in UP schools
- Sam Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI; Microsoft to be the new non-voting observer
- Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2023: When is Kanakadasa Jayanthi? Why is it celebrated? Learn interesting facts, history and more
- Daily Forex Rates (30-11-2023)
- Apple iOS 17 New NameDrop Feature; How it Works
Just In
‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ to be implemented in UP schools
The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to implement the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum,’ designed to instil values and foster character development in students of over 45,000 government-run upper primary schools across the state.
Prayagraj (UP) : The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to implement the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum,’ designed to instil values and foster character development in students of over 45,000 government-run upper primary schools across the state.
This first-of-its-kind initiative in UP schools aligns with the norms outlined in the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).
Over 50 lakh students in classes 6 to 8 are expected to benefit from this curriculum that aims to prepare them for successful careers as officers, leaders, doctors, engineers and also make them responsible citizens.
Officials from the state basic education department said that the curriculum aims at enhancing the role of values in shaping students’ lives and their contribution to the country’s development.
The development of the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ and its reference handbook has been entrusted to experts at the Prayagraj-based Bureau of Psychology, UP, a unit of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). A workshop involving the experts has commenced to kick-start this mission.
Usha Chandra, Director, Bureau of Psychology, UP, highlighted the curriculum’s significance, stating that education is vital for the all-round development and continuous progress of human life. The ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ aims to cultivate students’ ability to understand and embrace values, focusing on their physical, mental, emotional, moral, and cultural development.
Officials pointed out that the curriculum’s innovative approach will aid in the personality development of students by integrating values, peace, harmony, and life skills. By utilising classroom teaching, motivational stories and a set of questions, the ‘Anubhuti Curriculum’ also aims to promote independent learning, and empower students to distinguish between right and wrong.