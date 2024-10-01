AP govt. announces dussehra holidays for schools

Andhra Pradesh government has declared Dussehra holidays for all schools in the state, coinciding with the upcoming festival. The holidays will be observed from October 3 to October 13, 2023, providing students with a total of 10 days off to celebrate.

According to the order issued by the AP School Education Department on Tuesday morning, schools will close on Thursday, October 3, and will reopen on Monday, October 14. The decision applies to both private and government institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

The Dussehra festival, which features the Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations, will commence on October 3 and culminate with Vijayadashami on October 12. During the nine days of festivities, devotees will have the opportunity to receive darshan from the goddess in various forms, enhancing the spiritual experience of the season.