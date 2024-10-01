Live
- 57% Students Pursuing International Education Come from State Boards, with 34% Females Leading the Charge: LeapScholar Survey Reveals
- Interest rates of small savings scheme remains same for Q3
- Surrendering MUDA plots political stunt to gain sympathy for Siddaramaiah: K'taka BJP
- AAP Minister Gopal Rai hits out at Delhi LG over halting of Harit Kalash Yatra
- IND vs BAN: All-round India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in second Test, pocket series 2-0
- Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam observed at Tirumala ahead of brahmotsavams
- SIT stops probe temporarily in ghee adulteration case
- Robbery of Rs 1.5 crore sparks statewide manhunt in Gujarat
- Mahatma Gandhi's Role in India’s Freedom Struggle | Legacy of Non-Violence
- Lal Bahadur Shastri: Biography, Leadership, Achievements & Legacy
Just In
AP govt. announces dussehra holidays for schools
Andhra Pradesh government has declared Dussehra holidays for all schools in the state, coinciding with the upcoming festival. The holidays will be...
Andhra Pradesh government has declared Dussehra holidays for all schools in the state, coinciding with the upcoming festival. The holidays will be observed from October 3 to October 13, 2023, providing students with a total of 10 days off to celebrate.
According to the order issued by the AP School Education Department on Tuesday morning, schools will close on Thursday, October 3, and will reopen on Monday, October 14. The decision applies to both private and government institutions across Andhra Pradesh.
The Dussehra festival, which features the Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations, will commence on October 3 and culminate with Vijayadashami on October 12. During the nine days of festivities, devotees will have the opportunity to receive darshan from the goddess in various forms, enhancing the spiritual experience of the season.