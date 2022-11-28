AP govt. issues notification for recruitment of 6,511 police jobs

Andhra Pradesh government has given good news to the unemployed and given green signal for recruitment of police jobs. It has issued a notification for a total of 6511 police jobs including 411 Sub Inspectors, 6,100 constable posts. The preliminary written exam will be held on February 19 for SI posts and on January 22 for constable posts. The AP government has said that 15 percent reservation will be provided for home guards in constable recruitment and 25 percent reservation for APSP constable posts.



However, among these posts, there are 315 posts of civil SIs, 96 posts of RSIs, 3580 posts of civil constables and 2560 posts of APSP constables. The applications for sub-inspectors will be available online from the 14th of next month and for constables from the end of this month.

Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan recently ordered the police department to fill 6,500 to 7,000 police posts every year. To this extent, the government has approved the recruitment of jobs created by the police department.