AP ICET Entrance Exam Scheduled for May 7

The ICET entrance exam, conducted by Andhra University (AU), is set to take place on May 7 for those seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses in educational institutions across the state for the academic year 2025-26.

M Shashi, the exam's convener, confirmed that the exam will be held online in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled from 9 am to 11.30 am, while the second shift will run from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on the day of the exam.

A total of 37,572 students have registered to sit the ICET exam this year. Hall tickets have been released, and candidates are encouraged to register their details on the official website to download their tickets. For further information, candidates can check the website.