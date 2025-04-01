AP Inter exam results to be released via WhatsApp in April second week

The Board of Intermediate officials are working diligently to announce the results of the AP Intermediate exams between April 12 and 15. The evaluation process is expected to be completed by April 6, followed by a brief period of computerisation that will take five to six days.

In a significant shift from previous years, this time the results will be distributed directly through WhatsApp. Each student will be required to submit their marks in PDF format, which will serve as short memos. Traditionally, results were made available first, with short memos later posted online. This innovative approach aims to streamline the process and enhance accessibility for students.

Students and guardians are encouraged to stay vigilant for further updates as the release dates approach.