AP Inter exams rescheduled

Vijayawada: The schedule of Intermediate Examinations has been revised. The exams will now be held from April 22 to May 12, according to Education Minister A Suresh.

The minister said the exam schedule has been revised in view of the clash with the JEE entrance examinations scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21. He said the Intermediate first year examination will be held from April 22 to May 11 and the Inter second year examination from April 23 to May 12.

The practical examinations will be conducted from March 11 to 31 in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. Intermediate Board secretary

A Seshagiribabu said that around 10 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate first and second-year examinations. He said theory examinations will be conducted in 1,400 centres and practical examinations in 975 centres.