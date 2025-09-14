AP Mega DSC Recruitment Nears Completion, final selection list likely tomorrow

The Mega DSC recruitment, a key promise of the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, is approaching its final stages. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has signed off on the Mega DSC announcement, marking a significant step since the coalition's formation. The Education Department has finalised its list of candidates for the 2025 teacher positions, with the final selection list set to be released on Monday, September 15.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16,347 teaching posts, with the verification of certificates having already taken place in various phases. Following a month-long computer-based examination from June 2 to July 2, the merit list has been published, and the certificate verification process is complete. Education Department officials are currently making arrangements to unveil the final selection list and distribute appointment letters to the successful candidates.

On September 19, CM Naidu will present the appointment letters during a ceremony in Velagapudi, Vijayawada. District officials have been instructed to accompany each selected candidate with an assistant for the event, which is expected to attract approximately 32,000 attendees, including the 16,000 appointed candidates and their companions. A larger gathering of around 100,000 people, consisting of coalition party members, ministers, MPs, and MLAs, is also anticipated. Special bus services are being arranged to facilitate transportation for attendees.

Following the appointment ceremony, selected candidates will undergo a district-wise training programme lasting 10 days. Unlike previous years, where schools were allocated to candidates during counselling, the government has decided to assign schools post-training, with allocations expected after the Dussehra holidays.