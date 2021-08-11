AP stands top in the country in bringing new education reforms, says Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh state Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh said there was a need to make changes in the courses available in high schools to suit the needs of the market. He toured Nuzvidu on Wednesday.



Speaking to media on the occasion, Adimulapu Suresh said that the state government is planning to introduce 'internship' to the students from degree to post-graduation in the coming days.



He said the changes and reforms made in the education system in the past two years were at the forefront of the country. He said the junior college system in the state has been weakened by corporate educational institutions.



Minister Adimulapu Suresh directed the Executive Council to recognise the Post Graduate Center at Nuzvidu as an Autonomous Institute and develop it with autonomous status irrespective of the university.

