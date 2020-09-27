AP PGECET 2020 from September 28 to 30

Visakhapatnam: AP Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET)-2020 examination is scheduled from September 28 to 30 in two shifts a day.



While the morning shift will be between 10 am and 12 noon, the afternoon session will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sharing details with the media here on Saturday, convener of APPGECET P Srinivasa Rao said 28,726 candidates have been registered for the test which will be held in 40 centres in Andhra Pradesh and two centres in Telangana State. Hall tickets should be shown at the test centre and candidates should follow Covid-19 protocols, including wearing masks and gloves and maintaining social distancing.