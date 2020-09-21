X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

APPGECET 2020: Last date extended for submitting applications

Last date extended for submitting applications
x

Last date extended for submitting applications

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has extended the last date for submitting applications for APPGECET-2020 up to September 23 with a fine of Rs 2,000

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has extended the last date for submitting applications for APPGECET-2020 up to September 23 with a fine of Rs 2,000.

The date has been extended due to the Covid-I9 pandemic and to facilitate those who could not submit the applications online within the due date to appear for APPGECET.

The exams will be held from September 28 to 30. Candidates who have successfully submitted applications can download their hall tickets from September 23 onwards. They are advised to visit the portal sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet for examination schedule and all updates related to APPGECET.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X