The admission procedure for undergraduate programmes at Delhi University's St Stephen's College will begin on Thursday.



At 10 a.m., the college's prospectus and applications would be accessible on the college's website. The records, however, had not been uploaded to the college website until 10:45 a.m. The deadline for application submissions is August 31.



The college will not hold an entrance exam for admissions this year, as it did last year, due to the Covid pandemic. Admissions interviews will also be conducted online, as they were done in the last year.



Because it is a Christian minority college, St Stephen's has its own application form and process. Applicants must first register at the Delhi University admission portal before proceeding to the college's website to finish the admission procedure.

St Stephen's College used to conduct things differently than the University of Denver, which uses cut-offs for undergraduate admissions. Admission was awarded based on three factors.

The three factors include 85 percent weightage given to class 12 grades, and 15 percent weightage given to both the written test and the interview. The written test, on the other hand, was eliminated last year.

Christian candidates are entitled to 50% of the seats in the college.

Principal John Varghese has warned applicants against false and misleading websites as well as those offering help, assistance, or posing to be agents of the college in the admissions process.

He further stated in a message on the college website that in relation to admissions, please be reminded that St Stephen's College has no agency, agent, firm, or person/s authorised to disseminate information, collect data, or fees on behalf of the College.