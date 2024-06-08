Live
- Joined NDA unconditionally, will continue in it: Lokesh
- Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Missing of key files in SIT office suspected
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 8 June, 2024
- National Lok Adalat today
- GHMC to begin aerial GIS, door-to-door surveys for property mapping
- Governor Condoles death of Ramoji Rao
- Don’t introduce adulterated liquor in TS: BRS to CM
Applications invited for Spl Edn teacher posts
Hyderabad: The School Education Telangana, on Friday invited applications from eligible candidates for DSC 2024 teacher recruitment. Applications were invited for filing the vacant of 220 Special Education Teacher posts at Upper Primary/ Secondary Level in the category of School Assistant and 796 Special Education Teacher posts at Primary Level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher in Government & Local Body Schools of the State.
According to the Telangana School Education officials, the candidates those who have acquired equivalent qualifications prescribed by Rehabilitation Council of India are also eligible for Special Education Teacher posts at Upper Primary/ Secondary Level in the category of School Assistant in Government & Local Body Schools in the State pertaining to DSC-2O24 teacher recruitment Notification that was issued on 29 February this year.