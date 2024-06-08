Applications invited for Spl Edn teacher posts

Hyderabad: The School Education Telangana, on Friday invited applications from eligible candidates for DSC 2024 teacher recruitment. Applications were invited for filing the vacant of 220 Special Education Teacher posts at Upper Primary/ Secondary Level in the category of School Assistant and 796 Special Education Teacher posts at Primary Level in the category of Secondary Grade Teacher in Government & Local Body Schools of the State.

According to the Telangana School Education officials, the candidates those who have acquired equivalent qualifications prescribed by Rehabilitation Council of India are also eligible for Special Education Teacher posts at Upper Primary/ Secondary Level in the category of School Assistant in Government & Local Body Schools in the State pertaining to DSC-2O24 teacher recruitment Notification that was issued on 29 February this year.

