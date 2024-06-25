  • Menu
Applications invited for TG DEECET 2024
Hyderabad: The School Education Department, Telangana, has released the applications for a Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) and a Diploma in Pre-School Education.

According to the Education Department, Telangana, the last date for submission of TG DEECET 2024 online applications is June 30, and applicants are allowed to edit options from June 29 to 30.

The online entrance examination will be conducted on July 10. The exam is through the computer-based test (online mode) for admission into the two-year course in government or private unaided elementary teacher education institutions (including minority and non-minority) in Telangana for 2024–26 batches. For more details, the candidates are requested to visit http://deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in.

