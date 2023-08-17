APPSC Group 1 final results likely be announced in a short while

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will be announcing the final results of Group 1 shortly. The Chairman of the Board, Gautam Sawang, is expected to release the results in Vijayawada around 4 pm. These results will determine the selected candidates for all 110 vacancies in Group 1.



The notification for these 111 posts was released on September 30 of the last year, followed by the prelims examination conducted on January 8. The prelims results were quickly announced on January 27, just 19 days later. Out of the 86,000 candidates who appeared for the prelims, 6,455 qualified for the mains.

The main examination took place from June 3 to June 10, and 220 candidates qualified for the 111 available positions. Subsequently, interviews were conducted from August 2 to August 11 to complete the selection process. The candidates are eagerly wait for the final results.