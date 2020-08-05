APSSDC asks candidates to register for job mela

Ongole: Prakasam district Skill Development Officer R Lokanatham announced that the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is organizing a job mela involving three companies. He asked the interested candidates to register for the specific companies at the web links provided and wait for the call to inform about the interview, following the COVID guidelines.

Lokanatham said that following the Coronavirus pandemic, the APSSDC has withheld the monthly job mela programs in the district. However, the APSSDC is providing specific links on the website to cater to the needs of the different industries in the district as per the demand.

He informed that the Flipkart is looking for 20 delivery executives while Muthoot Finance is looking for 8 probationary officers to work in the Prakasam district. He announced the interested candidates to apply for the Muthoot Finance at https://bit.ly/Muthootfinance by August 6 and Flipkart at https://bit.ly/Flipkartpvtltd by August 8.

He said that the shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview date on mobile and will be issued appointment letters to the successful candidates immediately after the interview. He advised the candidates to call 7842004344 or 18004252422 for more information on the job mela.