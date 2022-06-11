Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

I congratulate 'The Hans India' for launching the campaign on skill development and also on social issues of importance. Unemployment is the biggest problem in our country with millions of youth carrying degrees like even MBA or M.Tech settling as auto-rickshaw drivers and doing odd jobs in Hyderabad and other metro cities. The youth are being blamed for being unemployable. The onus should be shifted on to the government and other stakeholders and not on the helpless youth. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy should do something concrete for the youth. A separate fund and budget should be earmarked for skill development by the Centre and state governments.

Rajasekhar, lecturer, Puttaparthi

Holistic education is possible only when skills and curriculum merge with one another. The need of the hour is to step beyond classroom techniques. Acquiring skills based on one's interest will certainly help in future. Academic excellence cannot be achieved by every individual. Such persons can make a living based on the skills they possess. Hence the education system should focus on holistic development of the students rather than issuing mere qualification certificates.

A V V L N B Acharyulu, B.Tech final year student, Visakhapatnam

The Centre and state government should take steps to improve the quality of education and skills of the students from Class 1 itself. The students of ITI, Polytechnic and engineering, MBA, BBA, B.Com,M.Com, MA and other management courses should have practical knowledge. Internship is also useful for the students to get practical knowledge. At present, most of the students are studying engineering courses to get high package jobs or IT jobs.. This is not correct. They should go for mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering courses with adequate practical training. The government should encourage start-ups to bring out inner talent of the students. If the government reduces the retirement age to 58, more youth will get job opportunities.

Atukuri Anjaneyulu, Senior Citizen, Guntur city

Most of the students who completed B Tech are not found possessing enough skills to get jobs as they have only theoretical knowledge. Even parents are expecting their children to come out of the college with good marks only. But, the industries or companies are demanding the skills for providing jobs. Due to this, many graduates are unable to land the jobs. The faculty in the colleges should focus on improving skills by giving priority to the practical way of teaching…

S Sai Varshith, B.Tech graduate, Tirupati.

Students are not learning required skills to be able to get good jobs after completion of studies. Students as well as parents are obsessed only with grades and marks. But if priority is given to skills in the teaching, every student will be able to find work in their respective fields though he or she failed in exams. Skill-oriented education only can give life to the students at present.

KP Chandrasekhar, Businessman, Chittoor

