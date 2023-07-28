Bachpan Play School Celebrates World Conservation Day

New Delhi: Bachpan Play School, a renowned early childhood education franchise, demonstrated its commitment to environmental conservation by celebrating World Conservation Day on Friday across all its 1200+ branches. This special occasion provided an opportunity for the play school to educate and engage young children in activities that promote the importance of protecting our planet.



World Conservation Day serves as a global reminder to address environmental challenges and inspire collective action towards sustainability. Bachpan organised a range of age-appropriate activities to foster environmental awareness among its young students.

Throughout the day, children at Bachpan actively participated in interactive sessions that highlighted the importance of conservation and introduced them to fundamental concepts of environmental sustainability. Engaging stories, captivating visuals, and interactive discussions helped the children understand the vital role they play in protecting the Earth.

The play school organised a nature walk within its grounds to foster hands-on learning by allowing children to explore and engage with the natural environment. Teachers guided the youngsters as they explored plants, trees, and small creatures while learning about their importance in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

The play school also hosted a recycling session, where children learned the significance of reducing, reusing, and recycling waste. The kids actively participated in producing artwork out of discarded materials, which encouraged their creativity while also teaching them about sustainable practises.

In an effort to promote empathy and respect for all living beings, Bachpan organised an animal-themed puppet show. Through this delightful and interactive event, children learned about the importance of protecting wildlife and their natural habitats.

The celebration of World Conservation Day also included a collaborative project where children worked together to create a "Green Pledge" mural. Using eco-friendly paint and recycled materials, they depicted their commitment to taking care of the Earth and shared ways in which they can contribute to a sustainable future.

Mr. Ajay Gupta, Founder of Bachpan Play School, expressed his joy at witnessing the children's enthusiasm for environmental conservation, stating, "At Bachpan Play School, we believe that fostering environmental awareness from an early age is crucial. By celebrating World Conservation Day, we empower our young learners to become future custodians of our planet, creating a positive impact on the world around them."

Through this celebration, Bachpan aimed to instill a love for nature, develop a sense of responsibility towards the environment, and encourage sustainable practices among its young students. The play school remains committed to providing a nurturing environment that inspires children to become stewards of the Earth.

Bachpan Play School aims that children can benefit from their efforts to foster self-esteem for the rest of their lives. By helping them establish a solid sense of worth and confidence, Bachpan gives them the resources children need to take on life's challenges and pursue their goals, and empowers them to develop into joyful, self-assured adults who believe in their skills and value their individual qualities by providing a nurturing environment, fostering autonomy, encouraging resilience, promoting a healthy body image, and setting an example of positive self-esteem.











