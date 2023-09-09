BDL’s CSR Initiatives - provides Job-oriented training to women

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has provided job-oriented skill training in textiles, with a budget of Rs. 240 lakh, to women at Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh through the District Rural Development Agency, Vizianagaram.

About 600 Women at Vizianagaram have been provided training to stitch garments through 10 centres located in remote places of the district which enables self-employment. The participants were provided with sewing kits and materials during training.

N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), BDL on Thursday presented certificates to all participants who completed the training at a ceremony held at Vizianagaram.

In another event held at Vizianagaram, BDL under its CSR initiative has undertaken digitization of Class Rooms in 100 Government Schools in Vizianagaram District of Andhra Pradesh with a budget of Rs. 300 lakh.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating easy learning for children through visuals and reducing teachers’ efforts to explain to the students. As part of this programme, a user manual and training for teachers has also been provided.

N Srinivasulu, inaugurated Smart Class Room at Pogiri, Rajam Mandal, Vizianagaram as a part of BDL’s CSR initiative.