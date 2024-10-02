BIE to issue duplicate documents free of cost

Guntur: Board of Intermediate Education Director Kritika Shukla instructed the authorities concerned to issue certified copies of duplicate documents free of cost to those whose original documents were lost or destroyed during heavy rains and floods.

RIOs and DEOs of the affected areas are directed to give wide publicity in this regard and receive the applications from the flood-hit and make the necessary arrangements within one week.

The BIE took the decision in the backdrop of heavy rainfall in August and September 2024 due to depression in Bay of Bengal and loss of documents.