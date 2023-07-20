Biggest Marketing & Technology Exhibition Elevate Expo held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Elevate Expo, South India’s biggest marketing & technology exhibition was inaugurated by Kalicharan S Khartade, IAS, Secretary - Telangana State Biodiversity Board and Mir Mohtesham Ali Khan – World Professional Bodybuilder at JRC Convention on Thursday. Ethos imagination under the leadership of Prasad Modepalli, Founder & CEO is organizing this expo which is supposedly the largest marketing expo ever conducted in Hyderabad which offers an unforgettable experience to all innovative marketing professionals from the region. Elevate expo is taking place at JRC Trade & Fair centre on 21st July, 2023 also, and promises to be an exceptional opportunity for marketing enthusiasts and industry leaders alike.

At the heart of this extravaganza lies the unique chance to network with marketing professionals who are at the pinnacle of their game. A participant can forge valuable connections, exchange ideas, and unlock potential collaborations that could shape the future of one’s marketing endeavours.

The marketing landscape is constantly evolving, and staying ahead of the competition requires insights into the latest trends. Elevate Expo is a comprehensive exhibition showcasing the latest trends and advancements in the fields of Marketing, Advertising, HR, IP, and Technology. The expo brings you the cutting-edge trends in marketing, design, and advertisement. Startup Companies, Marketing Managers & Directors, Digital Marketers, Branding & communication professionals, Business Development Professionals, Digital & Innovation Heads, Business Owners, HR Managers & Directors, Finance & Accounts Professionals, PR & Media, Sales Professionals, Business School Students, Marketing Students are welcomed to attend this event which will help them meet and network with 75+ top marketing & technology companies.

Kalicharan S Khartade, IAS, Secretary - Telangana State Biodiversity Board said "I am extremely delighted to host Elevate Expo, the biggest marketing event in Hyderabad. This expo represents a unique platform for marketers to explore innovative ideas, connect with industry leaders, and elevate their marketing strategies to match the dynamic business landscape. The government of Telangana always believes in fostering a conducive ecosystem for growth and development, and Elevate Expo aligns perfectly with our vision to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in Telangana."

Mir Mohtesham Ali Khan – World Professional Bodybuilder said "Elevate Expo is an exciting initiative that promises to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration among marketing professionals. Marketing is the backbone of every successful business, and staying up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies is crucial for sustained growth. I encourage all participants to make the most of this enriching experience and leverage the learnings to drive innovation and creativity within their organizations."

Expressing his thoughts on South India’s Biggest Expo, Prasad Modepalli, Founder & CEO, Ethos Imagination said "As a marketing enthusiast and entrepreneur, I am thrilled to be a hosting Elevate Expo. This event provides an exceptional platform to connect with fellow marketers, learn from industry experts, and gain valuable insights to enhance our marketing strategies. I believe that by embracing innovation and embracing change, we can unlock new opportunities for our businesses."

The Biggest Marketing Expo in Hyderabad is more than just a networking event, it is an immersive experience that promises to inspire, educate, and empower. The expo is a must-attend exhibition for professionals in Marketing, Advertising, HR, IP & Technology.