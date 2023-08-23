Bihar Education Dept issues notification for appointment of VCs

Patna: Bihar Education Department has issued fresh notification for the appointment of vice chancellors of five universities in the state.

The department has issued the notification under PR No 007376 (Education) 2023-24 with the signature of Baidyanath Prasad, Secretary of the Education Department.

As per the advertisement, the Education Department has asked the candidates to apply online on [email protected] or physically at the education department office at Vikas Bhawan till September 13, 2023 till 5 pm.

It said that the candidates should have academic experience of 10 years as a professor in a government college or association on the same post in reputed research institutions of the country.

The move by the Education Department is seen as a violation of the Governor's right as he is Chancellor of all universities and has the right to appoint a VC in the university.

The five universities are KDS Sanskrit University Darbhanga, Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) Muzaffarpur, Lalit Narayan Mithila University Darbhanga, Patna University and Jay Prakash University Chapra.

Earlier, the Education Department had also stopped payment of BRABU Muzaffarpur and the salaries of VC and Pro VC and also asked the Bihar Governor to define how universities of Bihar are independent institutions if the state government is providing funds to a tune of Rs 4000 crore every year and the money belongs to taxpayers.