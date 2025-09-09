BITS Pilani Scales New Heights in NIRF 2025 Rankings

Hyderabad: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani has achieved a historic leap in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, reaffirming its position as one of India’s most prestigious higher-education institutions.

Across its Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad, BITS Pilani has consistently advanced on teaching, research and innovation metrics. In this year’s NIRF rankings, the institute has posted its best-ever performance across multiple categories:

●Overall: Advanced from 23rd (2024) to 16th (2025) nationally

●Universities: Rose from 19th to an impressive 7th place

●Engineering: Climbed from 20th to 11th place, emerging as the top-ranked private engineering institution in India

●Research: Moved up from 26th to 18th position

●Pharmacy: Ranked 2nd in the country

Since its inception in 2008, the Hyderabad campus has established itself as a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary research within the BITS Pilani ecosystem. Equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and strong industry partnerships, it fosters a culture where ideas move seamlessly from classrooms and labs to impactful ventures and policy-shaping initiatives. This forward-looking ethos positions the campus as a key driver of BITS Pilani’s national standing and its vision for the future.

With its continued rise in the NIRF rankings, BITS Pilani remains committed to expanding access to quality education, nurturing innovation and producing globally competitive graduates.