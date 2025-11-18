  1. Home
BRAOU to go digital after inking MoU with COL

  18 Nov 2025
BRAOU to go digital after inking MoU with COL
Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) is set to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) to establish an Integrated Digital Education Academy (iDEA). A BRAOU communique on Monday said the MoU will be formally signed on November 18 at 10:30 AM by BRAOU Vice Chancellor Prof Ghanta Chakrapani and COL President and CEO Prof Peter Scott, in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The university communique said this partnership marks a significant milestone in BRAOU’s journey to becoming a leading digital university, with iDEA envisioned as a state-of-the-art hub for enhancing teaching, learning, and research. The academy will focus on technology-enabled education, faculty development through micro-credentials in artificial intelligence, the creation of a blueprint for an integrated learning management system, support for virtual labs, and the formation of a regional digital-learning consortium.

These initiatives aim to make quality education more accessible while empowering both educators and learners. Prof Peter Scott, who will deliver the keynote address at a roundtable during his visit, brings decades of global experience in open distance learning and technology-enabled education. The Commonwealth of Learning, an intergovernmental organisation, is dedicated to expanding inclusive and equitable lifelong learning through open education and digital tools.

BRAOU–COL MoUIntegrated Digital Education Academy (iDEA)Digital University InitiativeTechnology-Enabled LearningTelangana Higher Education

