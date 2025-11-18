BRAOU to go digital after inking MoU with COL

Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) is set to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) to establish an Integrated Digital Education Academy (iDEA). A BRAOU communique on Monday said the MoU will be formally signed on November 18 at 10:30 AM by BRAOU Vice Chancellor Prof Ghanta Chakrapani and COL President and CEO Prof Peter Scott, in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The university communique said this partnership marks a significant milestone in BRAOU’s journey to becoming a leading digital university, with iDEA envisioned as a state-of-the-art hub for enhancing teaching, learning, and research. The academy will focus on technology-enabled education, faculty development through micro-credentials in artificial intelligence, the creation of a blueprint for an integrated learning management system, support for virtual labs, and the formation of a regional digital-learning consortium.

These initiatives aim to make quality education more accessible while empowering both educators and learners. Prof Peter Scott, who will deliver the keynote address at a roundtable during his visit, brings decades of global experience in open distance learning and technology-enabled education. The Commonwealth of Learning, an intergovernmental organisation, is dedicated to expanding inclusive and equitable lifelong learning through open education and digital tools.